Local health officials weigh in on flu and COVID-19 prevention

By Natalie Williams
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in the state as we see numbers stabilize and have come down to a much lower level than in the past few months.

With the numbers down, some of the COVID-19 testing sites could be soon closing.

But there is always a chance for the numbers to go back up. With that potential, and the flu season upon us, local officials tell us practices we were using for COVID-19 prevention can also help prevent the flu.

“Hand washing is actually one of the most effective public health mitigation strategies, if you will, for many diseases and many viruses,” Heather Kretzer, the Public Information Officer for the Florida Health Department in Bay County, said.

Kretzer also encourages anyone who can to get the flu shot. It is the best way to protect yourself from the flu and at least prevent one of these viruses.

