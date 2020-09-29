Advertisement

Mosley Qb gets this week’s Almega Sports Player of the Week

By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This week’s Almega Sports High School Player of the Week is a young man coming off a most impressive performance last Thursday, helping his team to a big win in a county rivalry game. Mosley quarterback Liam Byrd, despite dealing with some wet conditions early on in the game against Bay four nights ago, really found a groove, the likes of which we’ve not seen a q-b on a Bay County team do in quite some time, if ever!

Byrd spread the ball all over the field, hitting a number of his receivers and backs, with short, intermediate and deep throws alike, all seeming to wind up in the perfect spot.

By halftime, Liam and the Dolphins had a 32-6 lead and Byrd had completed 20 of 27 passes for 362 yards and 5 touchdowns, again all in one half of play. Mosley won the game 48-13, and Liam Byrd gets out Player of the Week honors!

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Area scores and highlights for Monday, September 28th

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Scott Rossman
Area Scores and Highlights for Monday, September 28th

Sports

Bozeman coming off big win Friday, and one that helps the bottom line in more ways than one!

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Scott Rossman
Bozeman gets a big win Friday to start, a big win on more ways than one!

Sports

93rd Sherman Invitational finally taking place despite postponement in May

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The tournament was downscaled in numbers in order to follow COVID-19 restrictions.

Sports

Papa Joe's Tailgate

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
Papa Joe's Tailgate

Latest News

Sports

Papa Joe’s working to create the tailgate experience

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
No tailgating? No problem!

Sports

Panama City Beach Sports Complex with a busy weekend

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
2D Baseball and Would Sports League both taking to the diamonds this weekend!

Sports

FNOT Week 4 Part 3

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT

Sports

FNOT Week 4 Part 2

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT

Sports

FNOT Week 4 part 1

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT

Sports

High School Football Week 4/Schedule/Score/Highlights

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels and Scott Rossman
High School Football Week 4 Schedule/Scores/Highlights