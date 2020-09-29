Mosley Qb gets this week’s Almega Sports Player of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This week’s Almega Sports High School Player of the Week is a young man coming off a most impressive performance last Thursday, helping his team to a big win in a county rivalry game. Mosley quarterback Liam Byrd, despite dealing with some wet conditions early on in the game against Bay four nights ago, really found a groove, the likes of which we’ve not seen a q-b on a Bay County team do in quite some time, if ever!

Byrd spread the ball all over the field, hitting a number of his receivers and backs, with short, intermediate and deep throws alike, all seeming to wind up in the perfect spot.

By halftime, Liam and the Dolphins had a 32-6 lead and Byrd had completed 20 of 27 passes for 362 yards and 5 touchdowns, again all in one half of play. Mosley won the game 48-13, and Liam Byrd gets out Player of the Week honors!

