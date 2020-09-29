Pizza delivery driver dragged by carjacker during vehicle theft

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, a pizza delivery driver had their vehicle stolen while trying to deliver a pizza on September 23.

Deputies say someone called in an order for a pizza to be delivered to a Panama City Beach address. When the delivery driver arrived and had exited his vehicle, we’re told a minor tried to steal it. Sheriff’s officials say when the delivery driver saw what was going on, the victim reached through the driver’s side window, trying to stop the suspect from stealing his vehicle.

Officials say the minor drove down the road while the pizza delivery driver hung onto the steering wheel. The suspect began punching the victim in the head. Deputies say the pizza delivery driver eventually let go because he felt his legs starting to go underneath his vehicle.

Deputies tell us the victim had road rash and some swelling to his head where the suspect had punched him.

The vehicle was recovered later in the day. It was found in Newton, Georgia. The investigation led law enforcement to a possible suspect. He’s been identified as Eric Banks, of Panama City Beach. Authorities say he admitted he had called for the pizza delivery with the intent of taking the driver’s vehicle.

Banks has been charged with carjacking. Sheriff’s officials say he was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

