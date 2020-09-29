Advertisement

Real estate market is booming on the Gulf Coast

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The pandemic did not affect the real estate market the way many thought it would.

Cory Herrman with Counts Real Estate said that goes for housing both inland and on the beach.

“Right now, I’m seeing a lot more buyers than I am sellers, and that’s both inland and on the beach,” Herrman said.

Sam Tuno with Sunspot Realty said it’s a sellers' market due to low supply and high demand.

“We have a low inventory of housing available so if you are considering selling your home, this is really a great time because we’ve got a lot of buyers and not enough inventory for all of those buyers,” Tuno said.

Hermann said the pandemic has actually been a reason for people to look for a home in the area.

“We live in such a wonderful area that everyone wants to come here,” Herrman said. “When you’re quarantined would you rather be at your house in Atlanta or would you rather be at the beach by your pool?”

Low interest rates are also a big reason why so many people are looking to buy a home.

“As far as just residential housing, there is definitely historically low interest rates going on,” Tuno said.

“Now when you’re under 3%, you’re definitely seeing people come out of the wood work,” Herrman said. “I have quite a few first time home buyers that are wanting to take advantage of it.”

Tom McConahay is an Atlanta resident looking to buy a condo in Panama City Beach and he said it’s a no-brainer why.

“I’ve got to tell you, if you’ve never been there all you have to do is visit one time to realize why we’re looking in that area,” McConahay said.

Real estate agents here said they don’t expect the market to slow down anytime soon, and urge anyone thinking of selling their home to start that process now.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local COVID Update

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Now that Florida is in phase three of its COVID-19 reopening plan, what do medical experts recommend we do to keep numbers down?

News

Debate Stakes

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Most voters have made up their mind, but we’ll talk to Democrats and Republicans about what matters in Tuesday's debate.

News

Residential Real Estate Boom

Updated: 46 minutes ago
We are looking at real estate trends in the area and following along with someone searching for their dream home.

News

Election Prep

Updated: 47 minutes ago
We are speaking with the Supervisor of Elections to see how many ballots have been sent by mail.

News

Local health officials weigh in on flu and COVID-19 prevention

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Local health officials weigh on flu and COVID-19 prevention.

Latest News

News

Walton County Phase Three

Updated: 1 hour ago
Walton County restaurants are seeing benefits from phase three of the COVID-19 reopening plan.

News

Get to know Bay County’s District 4 commissioner candidates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Get to know each of the six candidates for Bay County's District 4 commission seat.

News

Bay County expected to see record number of vote by mail ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Bay County's Supervisor of Elections says this year's "volume for vote by mail is going to be the heaviest that we’ve ever had". But if you plan on voting at a polling site, it's important to be prepared.

News

Taking Sides Minimum Wage Amendment

Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida Republicans and Democrats are taking sides on Amendment 2; if passed, the amendment will raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

News

Parties pick sides over $15 minimum wage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Florida Republicans and Democrats are staking their positions on Amendment 2, which would raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026.