Real estate market is booming on the Gulf Coast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The pandemic did not affect the real estate market the way many thought it would.

Cory Herrman with Counts Real Estate said that goes for housing both inland and on the beach.

“Right now, I’m seeing a lot more buyers than I am sellers, and that’s both inland and on the beach,” Herrman said.

Sam Tuno with Sunspot Realty said it’s a sellers' market due to low supply and high demand.

“We have a low inventory of housing available so if you are considering selling your home, this is really a great time because we’ve got a lot of buyers and not enough inventory for all of those buyers,” Tuno said.

Hermann said the pandemic has actually been a reason for people to look for a home in the area.

“We live in such a wonderful area that everyone wants to come here,” Herrman said. “When you’re quarantined would you rather be at your house in Atlanta or would you rather be at the beach by your pool?”

Low interest rates are also a big reason why so many people are looking to buy a home.

“As far as just residential housing, there is definitely historically low interest rates going on,” Tuno said.

“Now when you’re under 3%, you’re definitely seeing people come out of the wood work,” Herrman said. “I have quite a few first time home buyers that are wanting to take advantage of it.”

Tom McConahay is an Atlanta resident looking to buy a condo in Panama City Beach and he said it’s a no-brainer why.

“I’ve got to tell you, if you’ve never been there all you have to do is visit one time to realize why we’re looking in that area,” McConahay said.

Real estate agents here said they don’t expect the market to slow down anytime soon, and urge anyone thinking of selling their home to start that process now.

