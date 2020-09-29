Advertisement

“Seelife” Art project kicks off in Panama City Beach

By Natalie Williams
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City Beach has partnered with the Sunshine Art Committee to put sealife painted sculptures around the city for the community and visitors to enjoy.

To get involved locals can send in designs to the Sunshine Arts Center. Any sort of group can get together and paint a sculpture.

The idea for the project came up when Panama City Beach’s public information officer kept hearing from the community they wanted to see more art!

“The city manager had done sculpture projects in other communities. He thought this was something that could be easily replicated and so we decided on the sea creatures because of the beach,” said Ward.

Five dolphins, five sea turtles and two sea horses will be available to “adopt” and then painted.

The finished sculptures won’t be unveiled until the beginning of next year, but when they are they will be placed at various locations in Panama City Beach.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Southport residents say local landfill still stinks

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Southport residents are speaking up about smells coming from the WastePro landfill. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has conducted inspections and says the site is working to fix the issue.

News

Florida Standards Assessments on as normal this school year

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
This year’s FSA’s are still on as normal as mandated by the Florida Department of Education.

News

2020 sea turtle nesting season has been a challenge

Updated: 1 hour ago
This is a sea turtle nest in Walton County where the hatchlings recently dug their way out and made it to Gulf waters.

News

Seelife Art

Updated: 1 hours ago
A community wide public art project called "Seelife" is kicking off in Panama City Beach.

Latest News

News

Landfill Stinks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Southport residents say they're once again having to deal with an odor coming from the landfill off Highway 77 across the street from Deane Bozeman School.

News

School Standardized Testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
Students are still required to make up Florida Standards Assessments missed in the spring due to the pandemic shutdown.

News

Phase Three

Updated: 1 hours ago
While some organizations are praising state officials for moving Florida into Phase Three of its COVID-19 reopening plan; they still urge businesses to take a cautious approach at returning to normal.

News

74 traffic stops and 5 arrests made during weekend traffic enforcement operation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Law enforcement in Jackson County worked together in a traffic enforcement operation over the weekend; 74 traffic stops were made and five (5) people were arrested.

News

Bloomburg donation called into question

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Some top Florida elected officials are worried efforts to pay off the fines and fees of felons may be an illegal attempt to buy votes.

News

Man accused of bringing minor from California to Bay County for sex

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Panama City Beach man is accused of bringing a minor from California to Bay County for sex.