“Seelife” Art project kicks off in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City Beach has partnered with the Sunshine Art Committee to put sealife painted sculptures around the city for the community and visitors to enjoy.

To get involved locals can send in designs to the Sunshine Arts Center. Any sort of group can get together and paint a sculpture.

The idea for the project came up when Panama City Beach’s public information officer kept hearing from the community they wanted to see more art!

“The city manager had done sculpture projects in other communities. He thought this was something that could be easily replicated and so we decided on the sea creatures because of the beach,” said Ward.

Five dolphins, five sea turtles and two sea horses will be available to “adopt” and then painted.

The finished sculptures won’t be unveiled until the beginning of next year, but when they are they will be placed at various locations in Panama City Beach.

