Shooting victim is now facing drug charges

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say a man who was shot during a drug deal gone bad last week is now facing multiple charges.

Deputies say John Wade, 22, of Okaloosa Island was shot outside of his apartment on September 22.

Wade suffered a gunshot wound to the upper arm and abdomen and told deputies he was shot in an argument over a drug transaction.

Deputies say Wade had a gun during the encounter and tossed his gun onto a front porch of a neighbor after he was shot.

Deputies say there was blood leading inside his apartment and they smelled marijuana but Wade refused to give deputies consent to search.

On September 23, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Wade’s apartment.

Deputies say they found 44 ounces of marijuana, 30 grams of THC extract, approximately 116 grams of mushrooms, digital scales, Ziploc bags and more during the search. Deputies say the bags holding marijuana had blood on them.

Wade was arrested on September 25 for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 85.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

