Southport residents say local landfill still stinks

You can’t see the issue, but locals say you can smell it.

“My kids refuse to breathe as we go past. They’re either doing the pretend gagging or they’re holding their breath,” said Greenhead resident Tammy Wilson.

The WastePro Construction and Demolition landfill in Southport is located on Highway 77, just across the street from Deane Bozeman School.

“Kids go to school right here and this is our future,” said Southport resident Michael Vickers.

“My kids go to Bozeman here across the road so yeah I’m definitely concerned with that as well,” added Southport resident Jesse Nesbit.

Recently locals say the smell has become unbearable, but they are also concerned about the landfill’s environmental impact.

“A lot of people in this area are on well water. So it does make you wonder what is getting in the ground water that could be getting into people’s wells,” said Wilson.

The Department of Environmental Protection sent us a statement saying:

"Most recently, we began receiving odor complaints on Wednesday, Sept. 23. We received four separate complaints that day and continued to receive them through Friday. Prior to that we did receive a few complaints on Sept. 4 and a few scattered throughout out August. Before then, we had seen a significant improvement with only one complaint in May and two in March.

We visited the site on Friday, September 25. During that visit, odors were detected onsite, but no odors were detected offsite. The recent rain had caused some erosion and exposed waste. Waste Pro staff were transporting dirt to cover the eroded areas and exposed waste. The active working face (the area where waste is deposited) was larger than what we typically like to see at that facility. Waste Pro informed the department they will apply additional cover and minimize the working face within 7 days.

During previous observations on Sept. 4, in response to a different odor complaint, we noted the need for additional cover on the Southeast corner of the waste disposal area. When DEP staff were on-site Friday, it was evident that additional cover had been applied to that area.

As you may remember, in January of this year, we executed a consent order with Waste Pro to address compliance issues at the site, which included offsite odors. The facility is still operating under the Odor Remediation Plan (ORP) required by- that Consent Order. The ORP also requires Waste Pro to provide a number for the public to contact them directly with any odor complaints. The numbers they provided for this are 850-230-2977 and 407-869-8800.

Also, on Friday department staff inspected a separate yard trash disposal facility, Redman’s, located to the West of the Waste Pro facility in that area where offsite orders were detected. That facility had decaying mulch due to that heavy rains and is working to address the issue.

The department continues to closely monitor both the Waste Pro Southport facility and the Redman’s Yard Trash Facility to ensure these facilities return to compliance as quickly as possible."

We reached out to WastePro who declined to comment, but locals we spoke to have the same message: “Clean it up,” said Vickers.

