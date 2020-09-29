Trunk or Treat event replacing Fort Walton Beach’s annual Fall Festival

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Officials with the city of Fort Walton Beach have announced a trunk or treat event to be held October 22, 2020. They say the event is replacing the city’s traditional Fall Festival.

Trunk or treat will be held at the Fort Walton Beach Rec Center, located at 132 Jet Drive, from 6pm-8pm.

City officials encourage residents to bring their kids out to the event all dressed up in their favorite Halloween costume. The entire family will be able to walk through the car line to get treats from City staff and local businesses.

Anyone wishing to have a “trunk” at this year’s event can call (850) 833-9580.

