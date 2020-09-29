Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a relatively quiet start on radar underneath a mostly cloudy sky over NWFL. We just have a few scattered showers on the Forgotten Coast for the morning drive. But go ahead and grab the umbrellas today as some passing showers are looking likely for some heading into the midday and afternoon. You’ll notice a little cooler and more pleasant feel out the door today, especially those west of Hwy231.

Temperatures and dew points are down a solid 5-8° as most are walking out the door near 70°, if not in the upper 60s to the far west. Temperatures are looking a little wonky today as cooler and drier air moves in along a cold front. With a little sunshine peaking through a mainly to mostly cloudy sky this morning, we’ll see temperatures likely only top out in the low 70s before thicker clouds move in from the west and rain chances develop into the midday and afternoon along the cold front.

Rain looks to be a bit more likely today along and east of Hwy231, with the chance for heavier showers the further east and southeast you live. So areas like Gulf, Franklin, and Liberty counties will have the most likely chances for rain throughout the day today, and some could be moderately heavy at times.

The rain should move out by the end of the day and into the evening with clouds decreasing tonight as lows plummet into the 50s just about widespread tonight. Plenty of sunshine comes our way on Wednesday, but highs only reach the mid to upper 70s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly to mostly cloudy skies with rain chances looking more likely along and east of Hwy231 and the further east you live in the Panhandle. Temperatures today largely fluctuate between the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the day. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in a big fall wave of air with plenty of sunshine through the rest of the week.

