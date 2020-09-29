Woman arrested for stealing more than $700,000 from a law firm she worked for

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman who they say stole more than $700,000 from a law firm she worked for.

Deputies say Janice Porter, 41, of Valparaiso worked for the law firm for approximately 10 years.

Deputies say the thefts took place between May 2013 and March 2020.

The victim told the deputies Porter had been trusted to administer the law firm’s financial operating account and all credit card accounts.

Through a forensic audit, deputies say they discovered a vast scheme by Porter to defraud the firm over a seven year timeframe involving unauthorized payroll distributions, bank disbursements, credit card charges, and disbursements totaling $730,356.19.

Porter admitted to deputies she hid the thefts until the amount was so large she could no longer conceal it.

Porter was arrested on September 23 and charged with fraud - more than $50,000 as well as three counts of money laundering.

