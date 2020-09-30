Advertisement

$10K reward offered in Apalachicola oyster heist

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV) - A budding oyster company in Apalachicola is searching for answers after a recent string of thefts worth thousands of dollars.

The thefts, which occurred over a period of several days this month, involved ready-to-eat oysters in the Bay and oyster seed.

The Apalachicola Oyster Company is just a few years old, and Farm Manager Jimmy Lashley said this is a major setback.

“A young business like this, we can’t survive very long taking hits like we’re taking,” he said.

While Sheriff A.J. Smith said the stolen oysters total “multiple thousands of dollars,” Lashley said the oyster seed alone is worth possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Sheriff Smith said his agency has no suspects in the case and hopes someone in the public has helpful information.

“If they see somebody with oysters who maybe has no reason to have them, or they have multiple bags...that could be another clue,” he said.

Stolen merchandise from an aquaculture company in Franklin County is unprecedented, the sheriff said.

“This is a new industry, so we’re having to go about learning new investigative techniques, and we’re using some old investigative techniques.”

FCSO is getting assistance from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Ag department.

Sheriff Smith wouldn’t comment on any surveillance video or security measures in place at the company’s hatchery. FCSO is looking into reports of missing oyster cages in Alligator Harbor to see if there’s a connection.

While storms can play havoc with oyster farms in the water, Lashley said the amount missing couldn’t have been Mother Nature’s doing.

Lashley is just hoping for justice. “I think eventually we’re going to catch them.”

The company is offering a $10,000 reward for someone who offers information leading to an arrest. Contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with any tips.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: seconds ago
Cooler and sunnier weather is returning to the panhandle

News

Rescue Mission Check

Updated: moments ago
On Tuesday, the Panama City Rescue Mission and Bethel Village received $30,000 to better its facilities and programs.

News

Teachers Union Meeting

Updated: moments ago
The Association of Bay County Educators held its first representative meeting Tuesday to talk about some of the challenges teachers are facing this school year.

News

Presidential debate stakes high in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The stakes for Tuesday night’s first Presidential debate are particularly high in Florida.

News

Panama City Rescue Mission presented with $30,000 check

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Since Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, the Rescue Mission lost some of its donors, and officials say any financial help goes a long way.

Latest News

News

Association of Bay County Educators holds first representative meeting of the year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The special guest speaker was Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar, who spoke on the importance of hearing from teachers to bring about change for educators.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Cooler weather is in the forecast over the coming days

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
A cold front is bringing cooler weather to the panhandle over the week ahead

News

Restaurants in South Walton see benefits from Phase 3 reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Some restaurants are still practicing social distancing.

News

Local COVID Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
Now that Florida is in phase three of its COVID-19 reopening plan, what do medical experts recommend we do to keep numbers down?

News

Debate Stakes

Updated: 3 hours ago
Most voters have made up their mind, but we’ll talk to Democrats and Republicans about what matters in Tuesday's debate.