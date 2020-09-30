PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Sydney Gay.

Sydney is a senior at Bay High School and is the cheer captain.

She’s been a varsity and a competition cheerleader for all four years of high school.

She’s maintained a high GPA and even earned her AICE Scholarship her junior year.

After Hurricane Michael, Sydney showed what it meant to be 850 strong by going to the capitol to speak about passing the disaster relief bill.

She also stepped up to make sure her cheer team could compete after the hurricane destroyed their equipment.

“The old gym got destroyed, and all of our mats, all of our supplies were ruined, so I stepped up and I created like a group and I emailed like a bunch of people to get donations, and I ended up getting all of our mats and tape donated so we could continue on with the season,” said Sydney.

Sydney’s dedication both in and out of school is why she is this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week.

