Association of Bay County Educators holds first representative meeting of the year

The Association of Bay County Educators (ABCE) met with its representatives Tuesday for the first time this school year to go over challenges or issues ranging from BayLink, COVID testing, and teacher workload.

“Every school site has a representative of ABCE. They’re our bloodline. They’re the teachers that come to the meetings, get information, they’re the voice for their schools," said ABCE president Denise Hinson. “We come up with solutions here, they bring them back to the schools and bring information back to the schools.”

The special guest speaker was Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar, who spoke on the importance of hearing from teachers to bring about change for educators.

”We want to make sure that our teachers and staff in schools, not just in Bay County, but across the state feel supported, feel safe, and feel like they’re able to do the job they need to do," said Spar. “There isn’t an educator out there that doesn’t want to make sure that kids are getting the education they deserve.”

Members also spoke on pushing for transparency from the state and school districts so everyone is on the same page as the pandemic continues.

“I’m a parent," said Spar. "I have two daughters in public schools in Volusia County. We want as parents to know when we’re sending our kids to school they’re safe. We want to know if there’s COVID cases in the classroom, or two, or three in a school, and we want to know what they’re doing about it.”

Union officials say they want to make sure teachers know their voices are heard and remind them to take care of themselves and take a deep breath during a difficult school year.

