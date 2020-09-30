Bay District Schools release federal subpoena documents to media

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay District Schools released thousands of documents in connection with the federal subpoena served to it in late July.

Wednesday shortly before noon, media were given documents ranging from 2016 to 2020. The subpoena from the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Florida asked for bids on projects from contractors as well as communications between school administrators and contractors.

The public found out about the federal subpoena being served two days after the August elections, when the request for an extension was granted.

But the subpoena hasn’t been completely filled. According to the Public Information Officer Sharon Michalik, there are hundreds, possibly thousands, of emails and texts that will be released once they have been redacted. She tells us that could be released in another week or so.

At this time Bay District Schools has no comment on the documents.

