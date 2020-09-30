Advertisement

Defuniak Springs teen charged with armed robbery

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged Shakeem Thomas with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged Shakeem Thomas with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an 18-year-old Defuniak Springs teen in connection to an armed robbery of two Illinois tourists on Okaloosa Island last July.

Deputies say Shakeem Thomas, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

According to deputies, the two tourists were walking down Santa Rosa Boulevard on Okaloosa Island around midnight when they noticed a red sedan following them.

The victims told deputies the car parked and a man, identified later as Thomas, got out of the passenger seat and pointed a handgun at one of them and demanded money.

The victim told deputies she gave him a small amount of cash and he and the driver left.

Witnesses got a good description of the car, including the license tag number, and it was traced to an owner in Defuniak Springs.

Deputies say an additional arrest is pending.

