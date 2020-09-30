Face mask mandate lifted in Port St. Joe

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG) - According to a post on the City of Port St. Joe’s Facebook page, effective immediately, city officials have lifted the Emergency Declaration requiring face coverings or masks.

In the social media post, however, officials “strongly encourage” everyone to follow CDC requirements, to socially distance, to wash their hands, and to wear a mask.

Tuesday, officials with the City of Port St. Joe lifted a mandate requiring facial coverings and masks to be worn. (CITY OF PORT ST. JOE)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.