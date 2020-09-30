Face mask mandate lifted in Port St. Joe
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG) - According to a post on the City of Port St. Joe’s Facebook page, effective immediately, city officials have lifted the Emergency Declaration requiring face coverings or masks.
In the social media post, however, officials “strongly encourage” everyone to follow CDC requirements, to socially distance, to wash their hands, and to wear a mask.
