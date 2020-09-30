Local counties report new deaths Wednesday in daily COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 702,516 cases reported. There are 698,051 cases involving Florida residents and 8,465 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 14,488 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,124 cases. This includes 6,008 residents and 116 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 108 people have died from the virus and 354 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 24 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 5,036 cases. This includes 4,994 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 41 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 115 people have died from the virus. 301 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 16 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,977 cases. 1,805 of the cases are residents and 172 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 25 deaths from the virus and 109 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, four people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,084 cases. 1,073 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 22 people have died in the county and 65 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, there are two people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 756 cases. There are 742 residents and 14 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been eight deaths reported and 28 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday morning, there is no one in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,833 cases. There are 2,801 local cases and 32 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 80 deaths and 150 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, five people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 620 cases, 619 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 11 people have died and 34 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Wednesday, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 875 cases. They are 865 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 14 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Wednesday morning, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 627 cases. There are 623 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Four deaths have been reported. Nine people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 517 cases of COVID-19. All 517 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Eight people have died and 13 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 2:46 p.m., the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 30 available adult ICU beds out of the 135 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

