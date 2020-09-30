Lynn Haven burglary suspects found and arrested

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriffs Deputies arrested three people that allegedly robbed a house that was under construction on Fox Ridge Road in Lynn Haven.

When deputies were going through a neighbor’s security video, they found the suspects in a car visiting the site two days earlier. Deputies say when they tracked down the owner of the car, Joshua Causby, 38, they were able to identify the other suspects as Justin Davis, 23, and Amanda Kiem, 36, as the ones who robbed the construction site.

After Davis and Kiem were in custody, they supposedly told deputies they had been stealing power tools from local Home Depots and Lowe’s with Causby. When the deputies went to search Causby’s house, they say they found power tools, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Causby is charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Kiem was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and grand theft. Davis was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies tell us this case has lead to information being passed on to other law enforcement agencies in connection with Causby’s possible involvement with organized theft.

