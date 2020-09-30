Advertisement

Lynn Haven burglary suspects found and arrested

From Left to Right: Joshua Causby, Justin Davis, Amanda Keim
From Left to Right: Joshua Causby, Justin Davis, Amanda Keim(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriffs Deputies arrested three people that allegedly robbed a house that was under construction on Fox Ridge Road in Lynn Haven.

When deputies were going through a neighbor’s security video, they found the suspects in a car visiting the site two days earlier. Deputies say when they tracked down the owner of the car, Joshua Causby, 38, they were able to identify the other suspects as Justin Davis, 23, and Amanda Kiem, 36, as the ones who robbed the construction site.

After Davis and Kiem were in custody, they supposedly told deputies they had been stealing power tools from local Home Depots and Lowe’s with Causby. When the deputies went to search Causby’s house, they say they found power tools, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Causby is charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Kiem was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and grand theft. Davis was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies tell us this case has lead to information being passed on to other law enforcement agencies in connection with Causby’s possible involvement with organized theft.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Panama City Beach man arrested after hundreds of child porn images and videos found

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Panama City Beach man after they say they found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on his phone.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 13 hours ago
Cooler and sunnier weather is returning to the panhandle

News

Rescue Mission Check

Updated: 13 hours ago
On Tuesday, the Panama City Rescue Mission and Bethel Village received $30,000 to better its facilities and programs.

News

Teachers Union Meeting

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Association of Bay County Educators held its first representative meeting Tuesday to talk about some of the challenges teachers are facing this school year.

Latest News

News

Presidential debate stakes high in Florida

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The stakes for Tuesday night’s first Presidential debate are particularly high in Florida.

News

Panama City Rescue Mission presented with $30,000 check

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Since Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, the Rescue Mission lost some of its donors, and officials say any financial help goes a long way.

News

Face mask mandate lifted in Port St. Joe

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
According to a post on the City of Port St. Joe’s Facebook page, effective immediately, city officials have lifted the Emergency Declaration requiring face coverings or masks.

News

Association of Bay County Educators holds first representative meeting of the year

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The special guest speaker was Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar, who spoke on the importance of hearing from teachers to bring about change for educators.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Cooler weather is in the forecast over the coming days

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
A cold front is bringing cooler weather to the panhandle over the week ahead