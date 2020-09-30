Advertisement

Panama City Beach man arrested after hundreds of child porn images and videos found

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Panama City Beach man after they say they found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on his phone.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Panama City Beach man after they say they found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on his phone.

On July 19, deputies say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a video of child pornography that was posted on social media.

After the investigation, deputies say they discovered the social media belong to Nicholas Stover of Panama City Beach.

Stover was taken into custody on September 18 for questioning.

Deputies say Stover admitted to having the video and was charged with possession of child pornography.

Deputies also issued a search warrant for Stover’s two cell phones and say they found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

Nicholas Stover, 27, was charged on September 28 with additional counts of possession of child pornography.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

