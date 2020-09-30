Advertisement

Panama City Rescue Mission presented with $30,000 check

The Panama City Rescue Mission received a $30,000 check Tuesday from VITAS Healthcare.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Panama City Rescue Mission and Bethel Village received a helping hand to better its facilities and programs.

VITAS Healthcare presented a check to the Rescue Mission for $30,000 Tuesday.

Since Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, the Rescue Mission lost some of its donors, and officials say any financial help goes a long way.

Officials with VITAS say the money will help the shelter reach more people in need.

“They have the opportunity to be able to expand and service more people which is the key thing," said Kenn Wallace with VITAS Healthcare. "It’s bad to have to turn people away when they’re in need, especially in the time that they’re going to right now.”

The money will also help expand the men’s shelter off of Allen Avenue in Panama City.

