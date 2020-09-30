Advertisement

Presidential debate stakes high in Florida

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The stakes for Tuesday night’s first Presidential debate are particularly high in Florida.

Donald Trump carried the state by just under 115,000 votes.

Polls suggest most voters have already made up their minds, but a good or bad showing by either candidate could matter in a razor thin election.

Voting is already underway in Florida.

Just over 34,000 mail ballots have already been returned.

Another 5 million remain outstanding.

Biden Unite the Country SuperPac Director Steve Schale said that’s why the first debate matters.

“If you think of the last Presidential election, it was decided by about 115,000 votes. Obama’s win in in 2012 was decided by 80,000 voters, so if only five percent of likely voters in Florida care about the debates, that five percent can be decisive,” said Schale.

Florida GOP Party Chair Joe Gruters expects the President to lean heavily on what he has accomplished over the last almost four years.

“Donald Trump is going to be able to say he accomplished more in the last forty-seven months of being in office than Joe Biden’s done in 47 years,” said Gruters.

Political Scientist Susan MacManus believes the most important issues for either candidate are equality and safety.

“I guarantee you, a lot of people want to hear what are you gonna do about violence against police. What are you gonna do about police violence against minorities,” said MacManus.

To win, MacManus believes Trump must be more Presidential and Biden must be specific, not general.

“If people look at these two candidates, side by side and see how they interface when they are talking about issues of importance to them, I expect a lot of people will just fill out the ballot and put it in the mail tomorrow,” said MacManus.

And MacManus said the news media will also be on trial during the debate.

Questions have to be equally tough and the time shared equally, or fewer people will tune into the next debate.

Democrats hold a 60/40 edge in mail ballot requests over the GOP, but more than a million requests are from non-party affiliates.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: moments ago
Cooler and sunnier weather is returning to the panhandle

News

Rescue Mission Check

Updated: moments ago
On Tuesday, the Panama City Rescue Mission and Bethel Village received $30,000 to better its facilities and programs.

News

Teachers Union Meeting

Updated: moments ago
The Association of Bay County Educators held its first representative meeting Tuesday to talk about some of the challenges teachers are facing this school year.

News

Panama City Rescue Mission presented with $30,000 check

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Since Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, the Rescue Mission lost some of its donors, and officials say any financial help goes a long way.

Latest News

News

Association of Bay County Educators holds first representative meeting of the year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The special guest speaker was Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar, who spoke on the importance of hearing from teachers to bring about change for educators.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Cooler weather is in the forecast over the coming days

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
A cold front is bringing cooler weather to the panhandle over the week ahead

News

Restaurants in South Walton see benefits from Phase 3 reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Some restaurants are still practicing social distancing.

News

Local COVID Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
Now that Florida is in phase three of its COVID-19 reopening plan, what do medical experts recommend we do to keep numbers down?

News

Debate Stakes

Updated: 3 hours ago
Most voters have made up their mind, but we’ll talk to Democrats and Republicans about what matters in Tuesday's debate.