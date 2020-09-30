Restaurants struggling to hire employees

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach restaurant owners said they have struggled with hiring new employees all summer.

“We just haven’t had anyone come to apply; I can’t even get them in the door,” said The Pancakery Managing Partner Mona Weiss. “We’ve been very short staffed all summer, even when we went to 100%, I still can’t get anybody in.”

Owner of Great White Pizza James Sickler said he’s had people apply, but it doesn’t go further than that.

“I put out an add on Indeed, I received probably 30-40 hits within the first 2 weeks,” said Sickler. “Anybody that I made contact with either never replied or if I set up a time for them to come in, they never came back.”

Employees are working overtime to make sure all bases are covered within their restaurants.

“Our staff just works very, very hard, they are busting their butts to get it out the door,” said Weiss. “They’re doing a phenomenal job at it.”

Along with teaching his 2 sons for distance learning, Sickler said being short on staff means no days off for him.

“I’m overworked from this summer, with only 8 employees during the busy season I was here from 10 in the morning until 2, 3, 4 in the morning,” said Sickler. “Then going home and going to bed for a few hours then coming back in, 7 days a week. It’s exhausting.”

Restaurant owners said they hope to be fully staffed to help run a full restaurant.

“If I had 1 or 2 more employees I would be able to have it staffed appropriately to where I can come up and spot check and make sure things are running properly, and being done properly,” said Sickler.

The one reason we heard why it has been a struggle to hire workers is many without a job right now are collecting unemployment and don’t want to return to work until their benefits run out.

