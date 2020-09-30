Advertisement

Restaurants struggling to hire employees

Owners of those restaurants said to come on in and fill out an application.
Owners of those restaurants said to come on in and fill out an application.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach restaurant owners said they have struggled with hiring new employees all summer.

“We just haven’t had anyone come to apply; I can’t even get them in the door,” said The Pancakery Managing Partner Mona Weiss. “We’ve been very short staffed all summer, even when we went to 100%, I still can’t get anybody in.”

Owner of Great White Pizza James Sickler said he’s had people apply, but it doesn’t go further than that.

“I put out an add on Indeed, I received probably 30-40 hits within the first 2 weeks,” said Sickler. “Anybody that I made contact with either never replied or if I set up a time for them to come in, they never came back.”

Employees are working overtime to make sure all bases are covered within their restaurants.

“Our staff just works very, very hard, they are busting their butts to get it out the door,” said Weiss. “They’re doing a phenomenal job at it.”

Along with teaching his 2 sons for distance learning, Sickler said being short on staff means no days off for him.

“I’m overworked from this summer, with only 8 employees during the busy season I was here from 10 in the morning until 2, 3, 4 in the morning,” said Sickler. “Then going home and going to bed for a few hours then coming back in, 7 days a week. It’s exhausting.”

Restaurant owners said they hope to be fully staffed to help run a full restaurant.

“If I had 1 or 2 more employees I would be able to have it staffed appropriately to where I can come up and spot check and make sure things are running properly, and being done properly,” said Sickler.

The one reason we heard why it has been a struggle to hire workers is many without a job right now are collecting unemployment and don’t want to return to work until their benefits run out.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

850Strong Student of the Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Sydney Gay.

News

Illinois murder suspect caught in Walton County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Several law enforcement agencies in Illinois have been searching for Rick A. Meador, 18, of Olney, Illinois following a shooting on September 6th.

News

Defuniak Springs teen charged with armed robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say Shakeem Thomas, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

News

Local counties report new deaths Wednesday in daily COVID-19 update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 14,488 people have died from the virus in the state.

Latest News

News

Bay District Schools release federal subpoena documents to media

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bay District Schools released thousands of documents in connection with the federal subpoena served to it in late July.

News

Lynn Haven burglary suspects found and arrested

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bay County Sheriffs Deputies arrested three people that allegedly robbed a house that was under construction on Fox Ridge Road in Lynn Haven.

News

Panama City Beach man arrested after hundreds of child porn images and videos found

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Panama City Beach man after they say they found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on his phone.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 19 hours ago
Cooler and sunnier weather is returning to the panhandle

News

Rescue Mission Check

Updated: 19 hours ago
On Tuesday, the Panama City Rescue Mission and Bethel Village received $30,000 to better its facilities and programs.

News

Teachers Union Meeting

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Association of Bay County Educators held its first representative meeting Tuesday to talk about some of the challenges teachers are facing this school year.