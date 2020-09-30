Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Cool weather moves into the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A cold front on Tuesday has passed through our area and is bringing a return of fall weather to the panhandle. Skies will clear tonight w/lows in the 50s area wide (low 50s inland and mid to upper 50s coast). There will be plenty of sun Wednesday w/highs in the mid-upper 70s. Humidity levels will be low and winds will be North at 10 mph.

A brief warm up will happen Thursday which should get us into the 80s before another cold front bring a reinforcing shot of cooler air that will last into the weekend. As of right now we are keeping the forecast dry for the week ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

