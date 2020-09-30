Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

We’re off to a clear and quiet start in our skies on satellite and radar behind the passage of yesterday’s cold front. And boy-oh-boy is it ever chilly out! We’re waking up with widespread 50s this morning, even a few upper 40s in some of our typical cold spots like Crestview! Grab the sleeves and stay warm for the morning commute as we only warm into the low 60s by 9am despite the sunny skies we’ll see all day.

Highs today eventually reach the upper 70s, but that won’t happen until the late afternoon. It’s shaping up to be a beautiful fall day, and the best news is we’ll see more of them in the forecast ahead as well!

High pressure is sliding in from the west behind yesterday’s cold front. That’s helping to bring plenty of sunshine for today and ushering in a drier air mass.

Just as soon as we saw one cold front pass through, another is already on the way. Thanks to the dry air and high pressure sliding through, we won’t be able to muster any rain chances, in fact it’ll be hard to get any cloud cover in our skies as the next front passes through late Thursday.

However, before that front arrives, we will see our temperatures rebound slightly into the low 80s, or to seasonal highs. This next front will then drop temperatures into the 50s in the mornings and 70s in the afternoons for Friday and into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with a cool fall feel as highs eventually reach the upper 70s by the mid to late afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps this beautiful fall streak rolling into the rest of the week and weekend.

