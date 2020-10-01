Advertisement

Bay County Fair canceled again this year

By Olivia Michael
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

A beloved Bay County tradition has been canceled for the second year in a row.

The site of the Bay County Fairgrounds is currently occupied by several FEMA trailers. That’s why the fair’s general manager says the event had to be canceled again this year.

Last year’s fair was canceled for similar Hurricane Michael-related reasons, but we’re told plans are still in the works for next year’s fair.

“It’s really special especially for the children. The children really have a good time and not only at the fair, riding the rides and stuff, but all the other little items. We’ve got all the animals out there and things like that,” said the fair’s general manager, Robert Johnson, Sr.

Johnson says he does not know when the trailers will be removed from the grounds.

