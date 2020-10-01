Advertisement

FEMA trailer and temporary housing deadline extended for Bay County

The FEMA trailer and temporary housing deadline was extended for Bay County.
The FEMA trailer and temporary housing deadline was extended for Bay County.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The FEMA housing deadline for Bay and some surrounding counties was extended to October 11th back in April.

According to FEMA officials, Bay County requested and was granted an extension for the FEMA housing deadline, while other counties did not request the extension.

“At this time the bulk of residents occupying FEMA units are in Bay County,” said FEMA spokesperson David Mace. “There’s a handful less than a dozen in three other counties: Calhoun, Jackson, and Gulf.”

The new deadline for Bay County is February 11th, while the October 11th deadline still applies to surrounding counties.

Officials say there are 107 Bay County families still living in FEMA temporary housing but say that number is drastically lower from where it once was.

“At one point, at the high point, we had 925 households in direct housing,” said Mace. “So obviously we’ve worked that number down to just over 100. We’re working as hard as we can to find those remaining households permanent housing.”

In the previous extension, residents would have to start paying rent for the trailers but FEMA officials made changes due to the pandemic.

“Due to COVID-19 and the difficulty in obtaining housing elsewhere, the rental program has been waived until next year as well,” said Mace.

Nearly two years after Hurricane Michael, while many have found homes, others are still looking as they continue on the long road to recovery.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SNAP recipients impacted by Hurricane Sally to get additional help

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Through October 6, SNAP recipients impacted by Hurricane Sally can request replacement funds for food items lost during the storm.

News

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office give tips on how to avoid being scammed

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Bay County Sheriff's Office give tips on how to avoid getting scammed

News

Walton County parks clean up after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Grady Brown Park is scheduled to reopen October 5.

News

Tippipng Fees for Hurricane Sally Debris Suspended

Updated: 56 minutes ago
After Hurricane Michael the Bay County Landfill suspended tipping fees. Now, that same courtesy is being given to Bay County residents who experienced damage to their property from Hurricane Sally.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The humidity and slightly warmer temperatures briefly return on Thursday.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
A brief warm up on Thursday will be followed by another cool down to carry us through the weekend

News

Walton County Parks Cleanup

Updated: 2 hours ago
Walton County Parks cleanup after Hurricane Sally.

News

Restaurant owners struggling to hire

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local restaurant owners are struggling to hire.

News

Scam Alert

Updated: 2 hours ago
We spoke with the Bay County Sheriff's Office about scams going around.

News

FEMA TRAILER UPDATE

Updated: 2 hours ago
Update on the FEMA trailer deadline.