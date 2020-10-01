FEMA trailer and temporary housing deadline extended for Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The FEMA housing deadline for Bay and some surrounding counties was extended to October 11th back in April.

According to FEMA officials, Bay County requested and was granted an extension for the FEMA housing deadline, while other counties did not request the extension.

“At this time the bulk of residents occupying FEMA units are in Bay County,” said FEMA spokesperson David Mace. “There’s a handful less than a dozen in three other counties: Calhoun, Jackson, and Gulf.”

The new deadline for Bay County is February 11th, while the October 11th deadline still applies to surrounding counties.

Officials say there are 107 Bay County families still living in FEMA temporary housing but say that number is drastically lower from where it once was.

“At one point, at the high point, we had 925 households in direct housing,” said Mace. “So obviously we’ve worked that number down to just over 100. We’re working as hard as we can to find those remaining households permanent housing.”

In the previous extension, residents would have to start paying rent for the trailers but FEMA officials made changes due to the pandemic.

“Due to COVID-19 and the difficulty in obtaining housing elsewhere, the rental program has been waived until next year as well,” said Mace.

Nearly two years after Hurricane Michael, while many have found homes, others are still looking as they continue on the long road to recovery.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.