Five local counties report new deaths in Thursday’s COVID-19 update

The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 709,144 cases reported. That’s 6,628 new cases. There are 700,602 cases involving Florida residents and 8,542 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 14,619 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 131 new deaths reported.

Bay County is reporting 6,146 cases. This includes 6,028 residents and 118 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 111 people have died from the virus and 355 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, 23 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 5,082 cases. This includes 5,040 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 41 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 116 people have died from the virus. 302 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, 17 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,989 cases. 1,815 of the cases are residents and 174 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 25 deaths from the virus and 110 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, three people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,084 cases. 1,073 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 23 people have died in the county and 65 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, there is one person in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 756 cases. There are 742 residents and 14 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been eight deaths reported and 28 hospitalizations. As of Thursday afternoon, there is no one in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,840 cases. There are 2,808 local cases and 32 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 81 deaths and 150 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, seven people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 622 cases, 621 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 12 people have died and 34 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Thursday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 879 cases. They are 869 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 14 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Thursday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 628 cases. There are 624 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Four deaths have been reported. Nine people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 518 cases of COVID-19. All 518 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Eight people have died and 13 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 3:31 p.m. Thursday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 29 available adult ICU beds out of the 140 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

