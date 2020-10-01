Advertisement

Five local teens facing felony charges in theft of motorcycles

Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies say five local teens are facing felony charges in connection to the theft of a motorcycle out of Bay County.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies say five local teens are facing felony charges in connection to the theft of a motorcycle out of Bay County. Two of the teens are also charged in the theft of a motorcycle from a home in Holmes County.

Deputies say the motorcycles were recovered Friday, September 18, from Urman Lane in Bonifay and returned to the owners.

After a joint investigation with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Panama City Beach Police Department, police say they determined James Best, 15, River Hendrix, 17, Samuel Johnson, 16, Cory Wise, 17, and Aidan Ivy, 18 all of Bonifay were all connected to the theft of a motorcycle in Bay County.

Police say Wise and Ivy are also charged with burglary of a structure and grand theft of a motor vehicle for the theft of the motorcycle from Holmes County.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

