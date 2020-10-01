Advertisement

Fugitive jumps from 4th floor balcony trying to escape

33-year old Robert James Nelson, Jr of Crestview was taken into custody.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Robert Nelson, Jr., 33, of Crestview Wednesday night at the Holiday Inn Resort at 1299 Miracle Strip Parkway.

Deputies say they were issuing a search warrant for Nelson when he tried to escape by jumping from his 4th floor balcony onto the balcony below.

According to deputies, Nelson discarded a loaded pistol while he did so.

Deputies say they were able to take Nelson into custody immediately after he jumped to the lower balcony.

Nelson was wanted in Okaloosa County on the charges of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of amphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of felony probation.

Nelson now faces additional charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia, and violation of felony probation. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

