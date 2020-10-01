Advertisement

Golden Apple Award

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Byron Barlow.

Mr. Barlow has taught civics at Mowat Middle School for the past 5 years.

We’re told he’s gone above and beyond to help his students and his fellow teachers.

Mr. Barlow was nominated by another teacher at Mowat for the dedication he showed by helping other teachers understand the new distance learning system.

He says teaching has always been his passion, and he loves going to work every day.

Mr. Barlow said “I really enjoy, from the start of the year to the end of the year, to see how much they progress, and what they learn from me, not just about civics but about succeeding in life. So when I see a kid that succeeds and they are happy about how they have succeeded, that really does it for me.”

