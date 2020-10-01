Advertisement

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center expanding

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City is expanding. Officials announced Thursday that construction has started at the hospital.

Spokesperson Michael Sparks says the construction will create more then 100 local jobs and increase access to patient care in Bay County and the surrounding areas.

“Ensuring our community has adequate access to high-quality care closer to home is a priority for us. Starting construction on this expansion puts us another step closer to that goal,” said Brad Griffin, CEO, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center. “From the impacts of natural disasters to the current pandemic, the need for healthcare access and increased bed capacity in our community is more apparent than ever. Our focus on strategic development projects is one way we are reinvesting in our community and supporting the growing needs of our residents.”

Sparks says during the construction phase of the expansion, the hospital and emergency department will be fully operational. They say the construction sites will be marked and changes to traffic patterns will be marked with signs.

This begins the predicted to be 18-month long expansion project, which will add 67,000 square feet, 60 new beds, two new floors on the North Tower and a connector from the 3rd floor to the main facility, and another floor to the South Tower. Sparks says the two floors on the North Tower will house a new medical/surgical floor with 24 private patient rooms and a state of the art 20 bed acute rehabilitation facility. The additional floor on the South Tower will house a new 16 bed surgical intensive care unit.

