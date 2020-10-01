Man arrested after police chase in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies say they saw a vehicle near Orange Hill Road and Clayton Road changing lanes and driving fast. When a deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, they say Wendel Seaman, 42, of Graceville, who was driving the vehicle, drove into an abandoned residence continued through the rear of the property, exiting onto Farrell Nelson Road.

Deputies say as they closed in on Seaman, he drove onto Sunday Road then onto Horne Place. There, Seaman reportedly got out of his vehicle and took off running. Within minutes, deputies say they were able to catch him.

Seaman is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

