Advertisement

Man arrested after police chase in Washington County

Wendel Seaman is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Wendel Seaman is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude and driving while license is suspended or revoked.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies say they saw a vehicle near Orange Hill Road and Clayton Road changing lanes and driving fast. When a deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, they say Wendel Seaman, 42, of Graceville, who was driving the vehicle, drove into an abandoned residence continued through the rear of the property, exiting onto Farrell Nelson Road.

Deputies say as they closed in on Seaman, he drove onto Sunday Road then onto Horne Place. There, Seaman reportedly got out of his vehicle and took off running. Within minutes, deputies say they were able to catch him.

Seaman is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mental health issues increasing

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Florida is facing a mental health storm as a result of the pandemic.

News

FEMA deadline extended

Updated: 15 hours ago
The deadline for FEMA temporary housing in Bay County has been extended.

News

Pandemic mental health

Updated: 15 hours ago
Florida is facing a mental health storm as a result of the pandemic.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 15 hours ago
Slightly warmer and more humid weather Thursday will quickly move out Friday

Latest News

News

Bay County Fair canceled again this year

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
The Bay County Fair had to be canceled for a second year in a row, but organizers say they're still optimistic about next year's fair.

News

State’s school COVID-19 report at odds with local data

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Department of Health released a comprehensive report tracking COVID-19 cases in Florida schools; however, the state's data doesn't match up with what's been reported by school districts.

News

Bay County Fair Canceled

Updated: 16 hours ago
For the second year in a row, the Central Panhandle Fair in Bay County has been canceled.

News

SNAP recipients impacted by Hurricane Sally to get additional help

Updated: 17 hours ago
Through October 6, SNAP recipients impacted by Hurricane Sally can request replacement funds for food items lost during the storm.

News

FEMA trailer and temporary housing deadline extended for Bay County

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The new deadline for Bay County is February 11th, while the October 11th deadline still applies to surrounding counties.

News

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office give tips on how to avoid being scammed

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Bay County Sheriff's Office give tips on how to avoid getting scammed