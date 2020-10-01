Marianna man arrested after shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Marianna police say they received a call on September 30 around 10:15 a.m. about a shooting in the area of Rockwell Street.

Officers say when they arrived shots were being fired from a home on Oak Street.

According to responding officers, they found shell casings in the yard of the home.

Officers say they identified the shooter as Charles Jennings, 41, of Marianna.

Officers say Jennings shot at the victim numerous times with an AR-15 style firearm.

Officers say shots also hit an apartment on Rockwell Street.

A search warrant for Jennings home was obtained and officers say they found several firearms and narcotics in plain view.

Because of the firearms and narcatics in view, officers say they obtained an additional search warrand and found another handgun, live ammunition, and firearm accessories including high capacity magazines.

Officers say they also found approximately half a pound of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia associated with the sale and distribution of drugs.

Jennings was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility where he is being held on $125,000 bond.

Jennings is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, trafficking in methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition

