Advertisement

Marianna man arrested after shooting

On September 30th, 2020 at approximately 10:15am, the Marianna Police Department received a call in reference to a shooting in the area of Rockwell Street.
On September 30th, 2020 at approximately 10:15am, the Marianna Police Department received a call in reference to a shooting in the area of Rockwell Street.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Marianna police say they received a call on September 30 around 10:15 a.m. about a shooting in the area of Rockwell Street.

Officers say when they arrived shots were being fired from a home on Oak Street.

According to responding officers, they found shell casings in the yard of the home.

Officers say they identified the shooter as Charles Jennings, 41, of Marianna.

Officers say Jennings shot at the victim numerous times with an AR-15 style firearm.

Officers say shots also hit an apartment on Rockwell Street.

A search warrant for Jennings home was obtained and officers say they found several firearms and narcotics in plain view.

Because of the firearms and narcatics in view, officers say they obtained an additional search warrand and found another handgun, live ammunition, and firearm accessories including high capacity magazines.

Officers say they also found approximately half a pound of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia associated with the sale and distribution of drugs.

Jennings was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility where he is being held on $125,000 bond.

Jennings is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, trafficking in methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Golden Apple Award

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Byron Barlow.

News

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center expanding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is expanding. Construction started Thursday.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Five local teens facing felony charges in theft of motorcycles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies say five local teens are facing felony charges in connection to the theft of a motorcycle out of Bay County.

Latest News

News

Five local counties report new deaths in Thursday’s COVID-19 update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 14,619 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 131 new deaths reported.

News

Fugitive jumps from 4th floor balcony trying to escape

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Robert Nelson, Jr., 33, of Crestview Wednesday night at the Holiday Inn Resort at 1299 Miracle Strip Parkway.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Panama City Police asking help to identify two men

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Police say the men were last seen driving a white 1999-2007 model Chevy Silverado with a Texas tag near 23rd Street and Jenks Avenue on September 30 around 4:25 P.M.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 4 hours ago