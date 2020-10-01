Panama City Police asking help to identify two men

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City police are asking the public’s help in identifying two men.

Police say the men were last seen driving a white 1999-2007 model Chevy Silverado with a Texas tag near 23rd Street and Jenks Avenue on September 30 around 4:25 P.M.

Anyone who knows these men is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

