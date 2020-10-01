Advertisement

Panama City Police asking help to identify two men

Police ask help to identify the two men pictured.
Police ask help to identify the two men pictured.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City police are asking the public’s help in identifying two men.

Police say the men were last seen driving a white 1999-2007 model Chevy Silverado with a Texas tag near 23rd Street and Jenks Avenue on September 30 around 4:25 P.M.

Anyone who knows these men is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fugitive jumps from 4th floor balcony trying to escape

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Robert Nelson, Jr., 33, of Crestview Wednesday night at the Holiday Inn Resort at 1299 Miracle Strip Parkway.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Man arrested after police chase in Washington County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase.

News

Mental health issues increasing

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Florida is facing a mental health storm as a result of the pandemic.

News

FEMA deadline extended

Updated: 16 hours ago
The deadline for FEMA temporary housing in Bay County has been extended.

News

Pandemic mental health

Updated: 16 hours ago
Florida is facing a mental health storm as a result of the pandemic.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 17 hours ago
Slightly warmer and more humid weather Thursday will quickly move out Friday

News

Bay County Fair canceled again this year

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
The Bay County Fair had to be canceled for a second year in a row, but organizers say they're still optimistic about next year's fair.