SNAP recipients impacted by Hurricane Sally to get additional help

Through October 6, SNAP recipients impacted by Hurricane Sally can request replacement funds for food items lost during the storm.
Through October 6, SNAP recipients impacted by Hurricane Sally can request replacement funds for food items lost during the storm.(AP)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Wednesday, under the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, the Department of Children and Families announced that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients impacted by Hurricane Sally will receive additional support.

Mass replacements will be issued for SNAP recipients in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties due to the significant loss of power associated with the storm. Fifty percent of each household’s food assistance benefits received between September 1 and September 15 will be automatically replaced, and for those benefits issued between August 16 and August 28, there will be a 25 percent automatic replacement – there is no need to submit a request or attestation.

DCF has also extended the 10-day timeframe for current SNAP recipients in the following counties: Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gulf, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton, and Washington to request replacement funds for food items lost during the storm. Through October 6, these households will need to provide a statement attesting to the loss of food purchased with food assistance benefits and documentation that caused the food loss. Please note, replacement benefits cannot exceed the household’s monthly benefit allotment, including additional benefits received for the maximum allotment based on household size.

To request a replacement of food assistance benefits, SNAP recipients should login into their MyACCESS account at https://www.myflorida.com/accessflorida/ or call 850-300-4323 to speak to a call center agent. Call center agents are available weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET).

NOTE:

There are 62,616 (25.9% increase from 2019) SNAP clients in Escambia County and 18,871 (31.2% increase from 2019) SNAP clients in Santa Rosa County. In DCF’s Northwest Region there are 231,823 clients. Statewide, there are 3.8 million food stamp clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.myflorida.com/accessflorida/.

