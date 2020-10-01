The Bay County Sheriff’s Office give tips on how to avoid being scammed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - With a lot going on right now, many people don’t need to add scams to that list. A scam is when someone calls you and you freely give them your information.

The elderly are one of the biggest targets when it comes to scams. Andrea Marsh with the Bay County Council on Aging tells us they have law enforcement come and speak to their seniors on how to spot scams.

And while scams are on the rise nationally, they have actually been seeing fewer scams locally.

“Because of our proactive dealings with the public and sheriff’s office talking to people saying don’t fall for these, we have had a drop [in instances of being scammed.] We are think that people are starting to pay attention and understand what is going on,” said Paul Vecker, of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Crime Unit.

Vecker says the best advice he can give when it comes to scams is...hang up the phone and contact local law enforcement if you are unsure.

