Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start with clear skies overhead and we had a slightly less than full moon setting in the west around 6am. The moon will be full later this afternoon and evening when it rises again around 6:44pm.

Otherwise, we’re waking up cool and comfortable with widespread 50s across the Panhandle, closer to the 60s on the beaches. If you thought yesterday morning was chilly and you needed an extra layer, you’ll probably want to reach for it again this morning.

However, just like yesterday, under the sunny skies we’ll warm up pleasantly into the afternoon. So make it an extra layer you can shed later into the day. Highs today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with most reaching the low 80s. That’s right around seasonal average for the start of October. But just as we warm up slightly to average today, another cold front is on approach for tonight.

Our atmosphere is too dry to worry about any clouds or rain along the front. In fact, the only thing we’ll notice with the frontal passage is a cool down for the end of the week and right into the upcoming weekend. 50s return for the morning hours tomorrow and into the weekend, with afternoon highs only managing the mid to upper 70s under plenty of sunshine.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with seasonal highs in the low 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps the sunny streak going right into the weekend with a reinforcing shot of fall air on the way for tonight and the next several days.

