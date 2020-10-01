Tippipng Fees for Hurricane Sally Debris Suspended

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -After Hurricane Michael, the Bay County landfill suspended tipping fees for county residents to speed up the removal of storm debris.

Now, that same courtesy is being given to Bay County residents who experienced damage to their property from Hurricane Sally. However, the time frames will be significantly shorter.

The Steelfield Landfill will accept debris created from damage caused by Hurricane Sally at no charge from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on consecutive Saturdays, October 3rd and 10th.

Bay County Public Information Officer Valerie Sale said, “Any kind of debris they may have had left over. So, if someone had some flooding on their property and they had some damage to their insulation, dry wall or anything like that they can take it up to the landfill for free.”

The waiver of fees applies to residential storm debris only. Commercial haulers will still be subject to tipping fees.

