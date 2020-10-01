Walton and Rutherford set to meet Friday at Bozeman in our Game of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -It is just about time for another round of High School Football, and Friday we get into what was supposed to be Region 1 play for Walton and Rutherford. Instead it’s just another regular season game. Still this match up our Game of the Week.

The Braves heading south Friday to take on the Rams, with that game taking place at Bozeman’s stadium.

Coach Bobby Moore and his Walton team starting the season with a home loss to county rival South Walton, that a close on, 35-28. After a bye week, the Braves got their first win beating Freeport, in a Monday night game no less. And then came back a few days later, last Friday, and took a 27-10 loss at Marianna. So it’s been a mixed bag for coach Moore and his team.

“You know we’ve still got a lot of improving to do.” coach Moore told me Wednesday. "I think that no spring practice and limited summer workouts and limited camps and those kinds of things, I think maybe set us back, especially fundamentally and those kinds of things. And maybe some mental toughness issues. And then we had the hurricane, had to delay a game, so we ended up playing two games in a week. And that makes it a little different.

Meanwhile on the Rutherford side of things, this week marks just game two of the season. They opened last week with a home loss to Port St. Joe. Rams head Coach Loren Tillman hoping the adage holds, that you see your biggest improvement between the first and second games of the season.

“Looking at last week, there were a lot of things that we thought were self-inflicted.” coach Tillman told us before his team’s practice Wednesday. “Just got behind the chains all night long, holding, falling out of stance, procedures, bad snaps, just little things, but everything is fixable. When we look at it, it’s like ‘What did St. Joe do to us? Or what did we actually do to ourselves?’ We felt like we did things to stop drives.

To counter all that coach Tillman says they’ve sped things up in practice this week, working to get his guys to forget about the previous play, and just move on.

As it is both these teams, like all teams that opt in for the playoffs, are guaranteed a state spot come November. We asked both coaches if that changes the thinking from week to week, especially in the early part of the season?

I think that does come into play a little bit Scott.” coach Moore told me. “You know I think all of us you know are going to be playing, hopefully playing our best football towards the end of the season. And that may not change from year to year, but I think in this case especially, with the lack of fundamentals and those kinds of things, early on in the fall camps. Yeah I just think it’ll be a lot better as the season goes on. Football will be a lot better as the season goes on.”

“As far as our goals and accomplishments,” coach Tillman said "it’s not a seven game preseason to us. We want to win football games in the regular season. We want to be getting, our biggest goal is to be better this Friday than we were last Friday. And be better next Friday than we are this Friday. So if we continue to make gains and positive steps every week I think we’re going to be where we want to be when the playoffs start.

Again that game Friday at Bozeman, a 7 o’clock kickoff. It’s one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

