Walton County parks clean up after Hurricane Sally

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Hurricane Sally dumped several inches of rain on Walton County, and caused the Choctawhatchee Bay to rise.

Places like Grady Brown Park in Freeport are closed because of the flooding.

“We have a lot of trees here we wanted to keep it natural so with the wind we had a lot of tree damage,” said Louis Svehla, pubic information manager for the Walton County Board of County Commissioners.

Now that the water has gone down, repairs can begin.

“The beach obviously got some erosion because of the flood waters that did come up in the bay. And then we have the area we kind of refer to as the point, which is in between where the kayak goes and enters the bay, we had a lot of erosion there,” said Svehla.

Officials say the boat docks at the park could take a while to repair.

“The issue was really just the rise of the water, and kind of pulling out the moorings of these docks, so those are going to have to be pinned back down, but overall we think the park fared very well,” said Svehla.

The rest of Grady Brown Park is scheduled to reopen October 5.

The dock at Choctaw Beach was also damaged, and a reopening for that park has not been set.

If you have any damage, or need debris removed from near your property, Walton County officials ask you to email them at damage@waltoncountyem.org.

