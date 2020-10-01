Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

More fall weather is in the forecast over the week head
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be a cool night tonight over the panhandle, but likely not as cool as it was Wednesday morning. We will see lows tonight in the 50s inland and closer to 60 at the coast. Expect a warmer and slightly more humid day Thursday w/highs in the low 80s. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. A cool front will bring another shot of cool air on Thursday night into Friday morning allowing for cool air to return to NWFL through the weekend. Highs Friday through the weekend will stay in the 70s w/lows in the 50s. Right now the forecast is expected to be dry for the week ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

