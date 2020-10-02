Advertisement

Bay County History Museum creates 20th Century Tourism in Panama City Beach exhibit

The display features photos of some of the most popular spots that brought visitors from all over, like the Miracle Strip Tower.
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Does the term “remember when” bring a warm feeling to your heart? Well, it does for many folks, especially those who have lived or visited here in Panama City for any length of time. With the help of several generous local sponsors, the Bay County History Museum has created an exhibit depicting tourism called Panama City Beach During the 20th Century.

The display features photos of some of the most popular spots that brought visitors from all over the south, and some from the north, to the beautiful beaches in our area. If you remember the Miracle Strip Tower, the Casino, or Miracle Strip Amusement Park, then you will definitely enjoy visiting the museum.

“One of those places that people recall fondly, dancing at the Hangout back in the 50′s and 60′s. As a matter of fact, I’ve heard more than one person say that they wore out a pair of shoes in a single weekend dancing at the Hangout,” Kenny Redd, the Exhibit Specialist, said.

The museum is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 133 Harrison Avenue in downtown Panama City.

