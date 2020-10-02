Bay District Schools send media invoice for nearly $18,000 for public records request

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay District Schools is asking for nearly $18,000 for the second part of a public records request in connection with the federal subpoena issued to the district.

Friday morning, Public Information Officer Sharon Michalik sent an email to WJHG/WECP, as well as two other local media outlets, saying the texts and emails requested in the subpoena would take weeks, if not months, to read and redact to complete the process for any requestor. Earlier this week, Bay District Schools released a link to media organizations with records requested by the FBI. Those included bids with local contractors, plans for school building projects, agendas, meeting videos, and more. This second part of the request focuses on emails and texts between Bay District Schools administrators and contractors.

Attached to the email was an invoice quoting 666 hours to retrieve files and redact exempt information from the communications department, costing the requestor $11,761.56 and it would take eight hours for MIS to retrieve files, costing $193.52.

At the bottom of the invoice is a line for the number of copies, which Michalik estimates will be about 40,000. At $0.15 a copy, the price comes out to be $6,000.

Bay District School’s public records request process asks for half of the invoice to be paid before the records will be pulled and the rest of the payment, which can change if there are more or less documents than estimated, is expected before the records are handed over. The total estimated cost for this portion of the public records request to be filled is $17,955.08.

On Friday, October 2nd, Bay District Schools sent an invoice to local media outlets for nearly $18,000 for the second part of a records request in connection with a federal subpoena served earlier this year. (Bay District Schools)

On August 24th, when WJHG/WECP requested the same records the federal subpoena requested, in an email from Bay District Schools Communications Office we were told, “This is the largest, most voluminous, request we’ve received and we anticipate it will take 5-10 working days to put it all together. Once that is done, and the records have been provided to the requestor, they will be available free of charge.”

