Advertisement

Bay District Schools send media invoice for nearly $18,000 for public records request

Bay District Schools is asking for nearly $18,000 for the second part of a public records request in connection with the federal subpoena issued to the district.
Bay District Schools is asking for nearly $18,000 for the second part of a public records request in connection with the federal subpoena issued to the district.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay District Schools is asking for nearly $18,000 for the second part of a public records request in connection with the federal subpoena issued to the district.

Friday morning, Public Information Officer Sharon Michalik sent an email to WJHG/WECP, as well as two other local media outlets, saying the texts and emails requested in the subpoena would take weeks, if not months, to read and redact to complete the process for any requestor. Earlier this week, Bay District Schools released a link to media organizations with records requested by the FBI. Those included bids with local contractors, plans for school building projects, agendas, meeting videos, and more. This second part of the request focuses on emails and texts between Bay District Schools administrators and contractors.

Attached to the email was an invoice quoting 666 hours to retrieve files and redact exempt information from the communications department, costing the requestor $11,761.56 and it would take eight hours for MIS to retrieve files, costing $193.52.

At the bottom of the invoice is a line for the number of copies, which Michalik estimates will be about 40,000. At $0.15 a copy, the price comes out to be $6,000.

Bay District School’s public records request process asks for half of the invoice to be paid before the records will be pulled and the rest of the payment, which can change if there are more or less documents than estimated, is expected before the records are handed over. The total estimated cost for this portion of the public records request to be filled is $17,955.08.

On Friday, October 2nd, Bay District Schools sent an invoice to local media outlets for nearly $18,000 for the second part of a records request in connection with a federal subpoena served earlier this year.
On Friday, October 2nd, Bay District Schools sent an invoice to local media outlets for nearly $18,000 for the second part of a records request in connection with a federal subpoena served earlier this year.(Bay District Schools)

On August 24th, when WJHG/WECP requested the same records the federal subpoena requested, in an email from Bay District Schools Communications Office we were told, “This is the largest, most voluminous, request we’ve received and we anticipate it will take 5-10 working days to put it all together. Once that is done, and the records have been provided to the requestor, they will be available free of charge.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car rolls over in Panama City Beach

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A vehicle flipped over onto its side toward the sidewalk and a lane has been closed

News

Panama City Beach home a total loss following early morning fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Fire crews were busy early Friday morning after a residential fire broke out in Panama City Beach.

News

New spectator fee recommended at Panama City Beach Aquatic Center

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The spectator pass will be a one time annual fee.

News

Faces and Places

Updated: 12 hours ago
One local nonprofit is looking to create a calm space for meditation and yoga.

Latest News

News

Florida's moratorium expires

Updated: 12 hours ago
Florida's moratorium has expired and now hundreds of thousands of Floridians face the threat of eviction.

News

Bay Haven lawsuits

Updated: 12 hours ago
NewsChannel 7 investigates five lawsuits filed against a local charter school and exclusively interviewed both sides.

News

PCB Aquatic Center Fees

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Panama City Beach Aquatic Center is wanting to introduce a fee for those using its facilities.

News

PC Home Buyout Plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
Panama City could be developing a home buyout plan for those affected by Hurricanes Michael and Sally if it receives enough public attention.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 13 hours ago
Cooler weather moves into the panhandle through the weekend

News

Unemployment recipients must confirm with state they’re still unemployed

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Starting October 1, everyone receiving unemployment benefits in Florida must check back in with the state to confirm they're still unemployed.