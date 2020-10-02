Beach erosion impacts Walton County after Hurricane Sally

BLUE MOUNTAIN BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Hurricane Sally’s impacts can still be seen in Walton County.

The high tides washed away a lot of the sand from Blue Mountain Beach to Inlet Beach in South Walton.

“Surprisingly we expected a lot more beach erosion in terms of the linear footage from the toe of the dune out to the beach, but in fact we actually gained some, but that was at the expense of the actual dunes,” said David Vaughn, beach safety director.

Beach safety officials said fewer sand dunes make it easier for them to traverse the beaches in emergencies.

But new sand bars could present challenges during the next big storm.

“There are potential for new rip currents to develop the next time we get some surf that we weren’t aware of before. We had pretty much gotten a good map of where our problem spots were before over the course of the year, so this kind of resets that so we’re going to have to scramble and predetermine where our next problem spots are going to be,” said Vaughn.

Walton County tourism officials said a beach renourishment project is not in the works.

“It takes buy-in of a lot of different entities, from the beachfront homeowners to the state and federal government and that’s not really something that’s in place currently,” said David Demarest, Visit South Walton director.

A small portion of the Tourist Development bed tax goes toward beach renourishment.

