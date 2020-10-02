Advertisement

Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off October 1st

By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

It is officially Breast Cancer Awareness Month and usually that means Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is kicking off.

It will still happen it’s just going virtual this year.

Even though the event will be a different this year that doesn’t mean it is any less important.

“We have research grants that we fund all year long and right now we are looking at like a 50% shortfall on that and so what that looks like is not having treatment options for the next generation of cancer patients,” said Amanda Dreszer of the local American Cancer Society affiliate.

Cancer patients need to be careful to stay away from germs and that is another reason that this year’s event will go virtual. If you do feel comfortable being around others, you can organize a small group to walk while also going virtual at this website.

And for those who are not able to donate and still want to be involved, you can still be a part of the event by creating awareness with a post, hashtag of Facebook fundraiser.

