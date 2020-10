PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - An accident occurred on Front Beach Road around 10 a.m Friday in front Sharky’s Beachfront restaurant.

A vehicle flipped over onto its side toward the sidewalk and a lane has been closed.

Panama City Beach Police are on scene and say to use caution.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

