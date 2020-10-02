Deputies save three lives in early morning fire

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Around 3:43 a.m. Friday morning, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a structure fire on Magnolia Drive.

Deputy Erin Williams arrived on scene and said the roof and south side of the home was on fire.

Deputy Williams said he knew the 64-year-old man that lived in the home and knew he was disabled.

Deputy Williams said he began calling out to the man, but the man did not answer.

Because the man didn’t answer, Deputy Williams said he entered the home and ran to search for the man in low visibility.

Eventually, deputy Williams says he found the man, explained the house was on fire and grabbed the man to walk him out of the home through the garage.

Because of the smoke, deputy Williams said he was having difficulty seeing and the victim was having difficulty breathing.

As deputy Williams and the man were making their way out of the house, deputy Clint Clemens arrived and helped them as they came out of the garage.

Deputy Clemens said he got the man’s walker from where it was left by the door to help them get the man away from the house.

The deputies say the house was fully engulfed in flames at that point.

The man was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

Several minutes later, Deputies Clemens and Williams say they noticed the fire was getting close to the home next door. The deputies say they knocked on the door to warn the elderly couple that lived there but got no response.

The deputies say when the bushes on the property caught fire, they made a forced entry into the home to wake the couple up. The deputies say they helped the couple grab a few belongings and took them to the road until it was safe for them to return.

“Every day in our county deputies put their uniforms on accepting the fact they could face any number of dangerous situations that could take their life,” Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “I am so proud of Deputies Erin Williams and Clint Clemens who met the challenge and, with no hesitation, saved three lives today. And I am grateful to the fire fighters who also met danger head on. They contained and doused the fire and kept the neighborhood safe. And to EMS who treated and transported the first victim to medical care. This is but one example of Public Safety at its best for Bay County.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.