Advertisement

Floridians face evictions and power cutoffs in October

A temporary federal ban on evictions has at least one local landlord worried and there’s a downside for renters, too.
A temporary federal ban on evictions has at least one local landlord worried and there’s a downside for renters, too.(Rosemond Crown)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Floridians are facing a double whammy going into October.

One of the state’s largest energy providers is moving forward with power cutoffs and the state’s eviction moratorium expired. If you’re behind on rent you’ll likely have to pay up now that the state’s eviction moratorium has expired.

“Over 660,000 Florida residents or renters are at threat of eviction right now,” said Bertisha Combs with the New Florida Majority.

There are still protections for those who can’t pay due to pandemic related hardship through the CDC.

“So that’s the only way that Florida residents are covered at the moment,” said Combs.

But if you’re behind on your electric bill, your options are limited.

“This is an issue of human rights and dignity. It’s impossible to live in Florida without power,” said State Representative Anna Eskamani.

Florida Power and Light plans to resume cutoffs this month for those who have fallen behind on their bill.

“There are 258,000 households and businesses facing that situation,” said Aliki Moncrief with Florida Conservation Voters.

Progressive groups and Democratic lawmakers are hoping the governor will extend eviction protections and the Public Service Commission will stop power from being cut until June of 2021.

“Really it is in the public services' hands right now and the governor’s hands. The other tools they’ve denied us constitutionally because they will not allow legislators back in to do legislative work,” said State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez.

The Public Service Commission has been petitioned by the legal organization Earth Justice to stop power cutoffs, but no decision has been made yet.

Without a state eviction ban, the CDC protections are set to expire on January 1st, but the legality of the CDC order is being challenged in court.

The Florida Apartment Association is pushing back on the eviction protections telling us in a statement, “The CDC order fails to address the underlying issue, which is the financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The Florida Apartment Association urges local, state, and federal policymakers to provide rent relief to those in need, which in turn will support multifamily housing operators who depend on this income to be able to provide quality rental housing for Florida’s 2.8 million apartment residents.”

Latest News

News

Voluntary home buyout program potentially coming to Panama City residents

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
The city will be holding another informational meeting in about a week.

News

NewsChannel 7 Investigation: Local charter school sued by former female employees

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
From 2016 to 2020, Bay Haven D&O insurance premiums went up around $39,000. School leaders say insurance premiums include several elements.

News

Living Healthy. Simplified

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
We all want to be healthy and make better choices but with "life" things just seem to get out of balance, especially now. A new non-profit in Bay County may have some simple answers to help you.

News

Peanut Butter Challenge kicks off in Walton County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Officials said, this is important because families need help now more than ever because of the impacts of the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Lifeguard season ends in Panama City Beach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Lifeguards will return on April first.

News

Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off October 1st

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Breast Cancer Awareness month kicks off October 1st

News

Beach erosion impacts Walton County after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The high tides washed away a lot of the sand from Blue Mountain Beach to Inlet Beach, in South Walton.

News

St. John’s Catholic School changes name

Updated: 1 hour ago
The school is now called Saint John’s Catholic Academy. The change came about because of the newly implemented classic curriculum and the composition of the student body. Along with the regular K-8 school they will now have a pre-school that accepts children from six weeks old to five years old.

News

Tougher punishments for stolen valor, veteran scams among new Florida laws

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
As Florida enters the month of October, 24 new laws will take effect. They range from increased penalties of shark finning, to new guidelines for specialty license plates and protecting veterans from scams.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Another cold front tonight brings more cool weather to the panhandle for the weekend