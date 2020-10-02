Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with just a small bank of upper level clouds off the Forgotten Coast. That should lead toward a beautiful sunrise this morning just after 6:30am. We’ll also have the Full Harvest Moon setting in our western sky this morning around 7am.

Otherwise, we’re waking up a bit chillier this morning with the passage of last night’s cold front. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and low 60s, but humidity is much lower and that’s bringing a much more crisp feel instead of the bit of dewy starts we’ve had the past couple days.

It’ll shape up to be another fall beauty today where we can shed the extra layer by the afternoon. Sunny skies warm up highs into the upper 70s by the mid to late afternoon with a slightly breezy northerly wind. This latest fall front will setup a beautiful weekend ahead as well.

If you’re heading out this evening for any Friday night plans, be sure to dress warmly as we’ll see temperatures dropping into the low 70s through the dinner hour, then down into the 60s for any evening festivities. Overnight lows will get downright chilly especially away from the coast where inland areas could start off their Saturday’s with 40s, to low 50s on the coast.

More sunshine spreads into the weekend with just a bit of upper level clouds increasing to mainly sunny skies from Saturday to mostly to partly sunny skies by Sunday. Highs over the weekend reach the upper 70s which will feel very comfortable in the afternoons after you may start out with sleeves or pants in the mornings.

For today, abundant sunshine with temperatures warming pleasantly into the upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us pushing upper 70s with mainly to partly sunny skies Saturday into Sunday.

