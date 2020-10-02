Advertisement

Friday local COVID-19 update

Health officials say 14,730 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 111 new deaths reported.
Health officials say 14,730 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 111 new deaths reported.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 711,804 cases reported. There are 703,212 cases involving Florida residents and 8,592 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 14,730 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 111 new deaths reported.

Bay County is reporting 6,161 cases. This includes 6,044 residents and 117 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 111 people have died from the virus and 357 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 21 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 5,118 cases. This includes 5,074 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 43 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 116 people have died from the virus. 303 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 17 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,993 cases. 1,818 of the cases are residents and 175 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 25 deaths from the virus and 110 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, three people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,087 cases. 1,076 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 23 people have died in the county and 66 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, there is one person in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 759 cases. There are 745 residents and 14 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been eight deaths reported and 28 hospitalizations. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,852 cases. There are 2,820 local cases and 32 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 81 deaths and 151 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, nine people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 629 cases, 628 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died and 34 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 881 cases. They are 871 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 14 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 638 cases. There are 634 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Four deaths have been reported. Nine people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 518 cases of COVID-19. All 518 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Eight people have died and 13 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 7:02 p.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 42 available adult ICU beds out of the 144 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting four of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 29 adult ICU beds are available in our area.
According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 29 adult ICU beds are available in our area.(Agency for Health Care Administration)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Memorial Ceremony for Joanna Odom

Updated: moments ago
A teacher in Bay County passed away from complications with COVID-19.

News

GCSC Data Breach

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Gulf Coast State College had a reported data breach that compromised students' and staff's emails.

News

D.R. Horton Pulling Out of Draper Lake Development

Updated: 9 minutes ago
D.R. Horton is reportedly pulling out of its Draper Lake development plans in Walton County.

News

Residents in Bay, Walton and Okaloosa can apply for FEMA assistance

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Florida homeowners and renters in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties who had uninsured losses from Hurricane Sally may be eligible for federal disaster assistance from FEMA.

Latest News

News

State and school districts’ COVID-19 data differs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The Department of Health is providing some clarity on the report it published earlier this week on COVID-19 cases in schools and universities.

News

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder at Fairfield Inn

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A woman is dead after what deputies believe was a robbery during a drug deal.

News

Genetic genealogy testing helps solve sexual battery cold case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Efforts by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Layton Utah Police Department have led to the closure of two cold case sexual battery cases, perpetrated by the same man.

News

Bay County History Museum creates 20th Century Tourism in Panama City Beach exhibit

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bay County History Museum has created an exhibit depicting tourism in Panama City Beach During The 20th Century.

News

Deputies save three lives in early morning fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Two deputies helped save three lives after an early morning fire on Friday.

News

Hiland Park kindergartners learn to build and program robots

Updated: 2 hours ago
This week they are learning how to build, program and operate robots called Botzees.