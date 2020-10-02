Friday local COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 711,804 cases reported. There are 703,212 cases involving Florida residents and 8,592 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 14,730 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 111 new deaths reported.

Bay County is reporting 6,161 cases. This includes 6,044 residents and 117 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 111 people have died from the virus and 357 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 21 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 5,118 cases. This includes 5,074 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 43 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 116 people have died from the virus. 303 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 17 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,993 cases. 1,818 of the cases are residents and 175 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 25 deaths from the virus and 110 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, three people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,087 cases. 1,076 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 23 people have died in the county and 66 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, there is one person in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 759 cases. There are 745 residents and 14 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been eight deaths reported and 28 hospitalizations. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,852 cases. There are 2,820 local cases and 32 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 81 deaths and 151 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, nine people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 629 cases, 628 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died and 34 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 881 cases. They are 871 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 14 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 638 cases. There are 634 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Four deaths have been reported. Nine people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 518 cases of COVID-19. All 518 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Eight people have died and 13 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 7:02 p.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 42 available adult ICU beds out of the 144 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting four of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

